Another Record Low Month for Southern Crossings, Says CBP

More proof that when turned loose to do their jobs, US Customs and Border Patrol agents are making a difference.

CBP says another record low month for illegal crossings

CBP says illegal border crossings dropped to their lowest mark ever in US history during the month of July.

According to CBP data:

24,628 total encounters nationwide — the lowest monthly total in CBP history for the second consecutive month

— the lowest monthly total in CBP history for the second consecutive month 6,177 U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions nationwide — 23% lower than the previous record low in June of 8,018, and 90% down from July 2024 with 59,655 illegal aliens

— 23% lower than the previous record low in June of 8,018, and 90% down from July 2024 with 59,655 illegal aliens 4,601 southwest border apprehensions — 24% lower than the previous record low in June of 6,070, and 92% down from July 2024 with 56,400 illegal aliens

— 24% lower than the previous record low in June of 6,070, and 92% down from July 2024 with 56,400 illegal aliens 116 apprehensions on July 20 — the lowest single-day total in agency history

And, there were zero parole releases in July, compared to 12,365 that were released in July 2024 under the Biden Administration.

CBP also says drug interdiction efforts continued to pay rewards, with an 82 percent increase in heroin seizures, and marijuana confiscations rose 32 percent. Customs and Border Patrol began to see record-low numbers beginning around March of this year, after ramped-up efforts to get more agents on the border went into effect.

An additional 10,000 agents are being recruited, and numerous retirees are being lured back to active duty with a variety of job packages.