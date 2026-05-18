Over the years, China has attempted to smuggle so many illegal, counterfeit and deficient products and goods in to the US. Now, you can say they've done everything, including the kitchen sink.

Customs and Border Patrol Intercepts Faulty Counterfeit Sinks

The actual seizure took place April 27th, when Customs Agents set aside a shipment of 93 bathroom and kitchen sinks from China at the US Norfolk, Virginia Port of Entry.

Aside from fentanyl, tuk tuks, toys, unsafe scooters, dental equipment and more, now likely faulty sinks.

Why Were The Sinks set Aside for Further Examination?

The agents did not disclose why the shipment was set aside for further inspection, but it's relatively common for this to happen. Agents has suspicions about the cargo, which was found for Douglas County, Colorado. According to US Customs and Border Patrol the shipment was seized because:

"....(the cargo was seized )for bearing a counterfeit UPC Shield certification. The shipment was appraised at $9,021 manufacturer’s suggested retail price had the sinks been authentic."

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The UPC Seal is trademarked and ensures that these and other plumbing products meet safety requirements of the Uniform Plumbing Code, or UPC.

The Cargo Was Examined by Experts

It took a little time for the shipment to be examined by experts who felt the marks were a little "off." According to CBP:

"After careful review, CBP’s IPE Branch determined that the use of the UPC Shield mark was unauthorized and that the goods were subject to seizure."

Inspections and the trademarks are important, because faulty porcelain and other bathroom and kitchen products can not only break, but especially in bathrooms and tubs can cause safety hazards. Broken for faulty porcelain can crack, break or shatter and cut someone.

Despite having the stamp, Officials were not able to locate the official sink model number, leading to the further inspection.