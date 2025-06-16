Illegal Alien Gets Ten Years for Big E. WA Drug Dealing Operation

The 24-year-old man from Mexico first got on DEA and Federal radar in 2024.

The man gets ten years

Jose Efrain Gonzalez-Rodriguez, whom the US District Court of Spokane says is a Mexican citizen, was placed under surveillance after agents learned he was helping to operate a drug cartel that was smuggling numerous narcotics from Mexico into Eastern WA.

DEA agents raided and searched his vehicle on June 24, 2024, and found almost 2 pounds of methamphetamine and 6,855 fentanyl pills.

After searching his Spokane apartment, they also found over 59,000 Fentanyl pills, 3 more pounds of meth, a pound of cocaine, and heroin. Agents also located four pistols that were wrapped for shipment, two of them had been reported as stolen.

Rodriguez was given ten years by a Federal judge, and also five years supervised probation upon his release.

