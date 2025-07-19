Tri City Sex Offender Facing Federal Charges for Assault on ICE Agents

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A 41-year-old Pasco illegal alien made a court appearance July 17th on charges he tried to assault ICE agents.

The man was previously jailed in 2022 for child molestation and related crimes.

He was being sought on charges of being here illegally, the agents were set to serve a warrant for Administrative Warrant for Arrest of an Alien.

June 13th. two ICE Agents in Pasco spotted Victor Martin Lara-Lopez driving Ford F-350 pickup, and engaged in a traffic stop.

The agents parked their cars in front and behind Lopez' vehicle, but he only rolled the window down part way. Both agents were wearing body armor clearly marked with ICE and Police identification. When one of the agents attempted to reach in and roll down the window the rest of the way, Lopez rolled it as the agent jumped on the running board.

Both agents had an arm inside the window as Lopez began to drive away, hitting one of the agent's vehicles. Both were able to jump clear, but suffered minor arm injuries.

Agents were not able to locate him for nearly a month, during which time the Department of Corrections issued warrants for Lopez for failing to show up for and adhere to check-ins and supervision for his child molestation conviction. He's a registered sex offender.

Then July 15th, the same F-350 was spotted on Highway 12 between Pasco and Walla Walla. Officers pulled over truck, the female driver and a juvenile got out, Lopez however, refused to exit but was told a K-9 dog was ready to be deployed and he finally gave up.

He's now facing 2 counts of assault on a Federal Officer.