If WA ‘Going Green,’ Why Huge Pipeline Grant Awarded by Feds?

If the plan 'sticks' (and there are those who say actually it won't due to legal and legislative challenges) we won't be able to buy new gas-powered vehicles in WA state after 2035. And, the low-carbon fuel standard goes into effect in January of 2023. These and a slew of other 'green' mandates appear to fly in the face of this Federal grant.

Washington State Utilities and Transportation Commission gets a $1.6 million grant for pipelines.

The Washington State Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) announced Wednesday, Oct. 12th they have received a $1.6 million dollar grant from the Federal government for use on pipelines.

According to the WUTC:

"The grants will help fund the UTC’s pipeline and damage prevention investigation and enforcement programs. This year, the UTC will receive approximately $1.3 million in a natural gas base grant, $272,207 in a hazardous liquid base grant, and $46,770 in a One-Call grant."

It certainly makes sense to ensure current pipelines are safe and can be operated without issues. But given the massive amount of anti-fossil fuel language and policies that originate from the Governor's mansion, this seems to fly against his goals.

Given the amount of 'green' efforts being pushed, it could be believed Inslee would want funding to have them removed.

More from the WUTC:

"The pipeline and natural gas base grants specifically cover operating costs related to inspecting and enforcing pipeline safety regulations for natural gas and hazardous liquid pipelines and underground natural gas storage facilities. One-Call grants fund efforts by state agencies to promote damage prevention."

From the looks of this grant, it appears at least the WUTC is preparing for more long-term use of such pipelines, perhaps even beyond 2035 when Inslee hopes everything in the state is running off batteries.