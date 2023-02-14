Idaho Legislature Overwhelmingly OK&#8217;s Talks With Oregon over Border

Idaho Legislature Overwhelmingly OK’s Talks With Oregon over Border

Greater Idaho Movement --with permssion

 

Greater Idaho Movement --with permssion
loading...

Apparently, the Idaho State Legislature is more than OK with at least having formal discussions with Oregon officials over numerous counties joining the Gem State.

  Idaho legislative committee sends Greater Idaho bill to house floor for vote

Idaho House bill HJM 1 was passed by the committee 11-1, and if it passes, would allow formal talks to begin with Oregon about the movement.

For several years now, a number of Eastern and Southern Oregon counties have already approved measures (in county votes) that would have them join Idaho, and move the border. At least 12 have voted to do so.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Greater Idaho movement:

" A press release on the Greater Idaho movement’s website, greateridaho.org, said “we are asking Oregon Senate President Rob Wagner to give this proposal a hearing in Oregon like the one we had today in Idaho. It’s a win-win for both states, and a poll a year ago showed that 68% of northwestern Oregonian voters want it to have a hearing.”

If all the necessary legislative requirements are met, the move would have to have the final approval of both state legislatures, and then Congress.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?

Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.
Filed Under: oregon
Categories: Business
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA