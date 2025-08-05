111 MPH Driver Slams Into Car in Coeur D’Alene Idaho [ISP Dashcam Video]

(Video courtesy of Idaho State Police via Facebook)

The Idaho State Police are reminding drivers everywhere about the need to observe red traffic lights, and stop signs as well. This crash happened in Coeur D' Alene.

National Stop on Red Week is this week, through August 9th. It was created in 1995 by the Federal Highway Commission to reduce the severity of these kinds of collisions.

Between 2004 and 2018, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says 11,877 people died in accidents involving drivers running a red light, and at least 139,000 were injured.

Yellow lights were added to old-style traffic signals because Officials found the abrpt change from green to red did not give drivers enough time to adjust and react. Yellow lights were first added and operated in the US in Detroit in 1920.

Officials also stress drivers need to be careful with yellow lights, and don't gun your vehicle in an effort to 'beat' the red.

The Idaho State Police did not elaborate on the outcome of this recent crash in Coeur D' Alene, but the video is graphic and hammers home the need to observe traffic lights.

The video was posted by ISP at 6:01 AM Sunday August 3rd.