ID of Couer D’ Alene Fatal Shooter is Released

Idaho authorities have released the name of the man suspected of fatally shooting two Kootenai County firefighters, and wounding a third. (the area of the fire and location of shooter's body is circled in this photo).

The man is a 20-year-old

Sunday afternoon, fire crews responded to a report of a fire on Canfield Mountain, a popular hiking area about 2 miles northeast of Couer D' Alene, when gunfire erupted.

Two firefighters were killed, and a third was wounded, but has since pulled through surgery. Residents and other citizens who live on or near the mountain were forced to shelter in place, and firefighting operations were interrupted before the shooter's body was found in the woods.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says the fire was a ruse to lure crews into the woods, as an ambush.

Get our free mobile app

The man has been ID'd as Wess Roley, and believed to be the only shooter involved. A firearm was found near his body, Officials say the fire was so close to his location they had to "swoop" in to retrieve him.

No other details about the suspect have been released, the Kootenai County Sheriff plans a Monday afternoon press conference with updates.

This developing story will be updated.