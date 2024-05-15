Iconic Richland Donut Shop Expanding to Kennewick and Pasco

It's a business that has been operating since 1948 in Uptown Richland, and now it is going to expand.

Richland's Spudnut Shop looking to add Kennewick and Pasco

According to the Tri-City Area Journal of Business and other sources, the Spudnut Shop will soon have locations in Kennewick and Pasco. The Kennewick area is pictured here.

Owners Ryan Pierson and Mike Bishop, who bought the legendary business in 2023 are going to open up a shop at 5216 West Okanogan in Kennewick, and at 3315 West Court St. in Pasco. The Pasco location has several other businesses in the structure.

Here is the area of the coming Pasco store.

Spudnuts were first developed in the 1940s by some Utah farmers, using potato flour instead of wheat for their doughnuts. Over the years the Richland shop gained a massive following.

And soon, customers in Kennewick and Pasco will be able to as well without driving too far. The owners are hoping to have the new shops open sometime in July, possibly at the end of the month.