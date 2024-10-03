Iconic Ice Cream, Frozen Food Giant to Close for Good Nov. 8th

A little over a year ago, we reported the closure and layoff of at least 58 Schwans (Yelloh) frozen food delivery workers across WA state. Now, the company is closing for good.

Yelloh to cease operations by beginning of November

For 72 years, Schwan's bright yellow delivery trucks brought ice cream and frozen foods to your door. However, as competition and the business climate changed, the company rebranded as Yelloh. But that has not worked out. Officials say the last 20 years have been difficult for the company, which began in 1952.

The company announced this week, the trucks will be permanently parked and the company will go dark. As this time, they still have about 1,100 workers across the US. However, their delivery has been via UPS.

We visited their website and entered five different ZIP Codes from across the state, and the screen came back with the UPS shipping information.

Previously, the Richland location was shut down in October of 2023, they were based out of Butler Loop. At that time, the company still had about 2,500 workers nationwide. Company officials say the last day of deliveries by Yelloh trucks will be November 8th.

They say digital shopping has replaced the personal, at-the-door in-person delivery service they were famous for.