ICE Releases Video Footage of Portland Protestors Being ‘Dispersed’

ICE has released some videos of the incidents in Portland, OR, where protestors turned rioters and many were arrested. Gas was used to disperse the crowds, and those who refused to follow commands were arrested.

ICE Officials said blocking exits, roadways or entries are not protests, they are obstruction and those doing it will be arrested.

ICE said the protestors continue to attempt to disrupt their activities, and they will continue to be dealt with. (Videos and images courtesy of Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Official government Facebook page.)