ICE Nabs Illegal In Seattle Wanted for Murder in El Salvador

For nearly five years, a wanted murder suspect has likely been in the US, and he was captured in Seattle on Tuesday.

The suspect was facing multiple charges from his home country

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents announced 47-year-old Jose Marin-Lozano was located and arrested in Seattle.

Lozano was facing an aggravated homicide charge levied in his home country of El Salvador that was issued on September 21st. of 2020, and later enhanced the following June to include proposition and conspiracy to commit aggravated homicide.

ICE officials said sometime following the alleged crimes, he crossed into the US illegally, but the date and location are not yet known.

He is being held in ICE custody pending extradition and other legal proceedings to return him to El Salvador.