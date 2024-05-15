ICE Agent Gets Guilty Verdict in Othello Sexual Charges Trial

Quality Inn Othello, site of man's arrest (google street view) Quality Inn Othello, site of man's arrest (google street view) loading...

The man's sentencing will be later this summer, in August, according to the US Attorney's Office.

46-year-old man arrested on charges in 2022

Koby Don Williams responded to a Craigslist ad designed to attract and lure out individuals who were looking for sexual experiences with minors.

July 23 of 2022 Williams responded to the ad, then over the next 3 days he corresponded with a person he believed to be a 13-year-old named Rebecca.

Then on July 26th, he arranged for a meeting in Othello at the Quality Inn. But when he arrived he was contacted by law enforcement agents who arrested him. In his truck officers found Williams' Immigration and Customs Enforcement badge, medication designed to be taken prior to sexual intercourse, and an envelope with $4.075 in US cash.

The case was brought about through Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide effort begun in 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Williams' sentencing will be on August 14th of this year.