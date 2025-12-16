I-90 Detours Near Cle Elum, New Overpass Installation Begins

The busy overpass near Cle Elum westbound will see some detours this week.

Beginning of new overpass installation began this week.

The last week of October, the Bullfrog Exit overpass by Cle Elum was struck by an oversize load semi, accompanied by convoy cars. The impact inflicted significant damage, including exposure of the rebar and internal structure underneath.

After demolishing the old structure, work quickly began to replace it. This week, WSDOT crews will begin installing the new overpass. Westbound lanes will be detoured through Cle Elum, and drivers needing to leave Cle Elum area and head west will have to utilize marked detours.

WSDOT says the work began Monday 10 AM and continue through Friday. There will be several other detours happening through completion of the project, expected by sometime in January 2026.

This video is courtesy of WSDOT showing the demolition of the old overpass after the impact.