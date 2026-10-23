The Morrow County Sheriff's Office, along with other law enforcement agencies, had a handful early Thursday morning on Interstate 84. The area where driver was arrested is circled in our image.

3:30 AM Incident Nearly Triggers Crashes

The MCSO reports Deputies and Dispatch were alerted about a red Ford F-150 pickup driving on I-84 with no lights on, and the vehicle was said to be speeding up to 70 MPH, then slowing to 30, and several times, stopping on the freeway.

Boardman and Hermiston Police also responded as the driver, who for a short time was driving in the opposite lane of travel, headed east into Umatilla County.

The Driver Threw Objects Out His Window

The MCSO said the driver was seen throwing a number of items out his window, then he took the Stanfield Exit east of Hermiston. Hermiston Police deployed a spike strip and were able to disable the man's truck. He'd earlier refused efforts to get him to pull over, and after not being able to drive on the shredded tires, he dumped the truck and fled into a field.

He was quickly located and apprehended. Hermiston Police and the MCSO said he was medically cleared at Good Shepard Hospital, then taken to the Umatilla County Jail. According to Officials by way of the MCSO:

"Driver is a 32-year-old male from Washington, charged with DUII, Assault II, Resisting Arrest, Escape III, Felony Evading, Reckless Endangering & Reckless Driving.

The investigation continues and further charges are possible."

Fortunately no injuries were reported, and no other accidents.