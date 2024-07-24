I-84 Corridor East Closed in Oregon Due to “Unpredictable” Fires

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has issued a til further notice warning about wildfires along the I-84 corridor.

I-84 portions closed indefinitely

According to the ODOT:

"The I-84 corridor in Eastern Oregon, from Pendleton to Ontario, is currently closed due to unpredictable fire activity in the area. As of now, there is no estimate for when this or any other fire-impacted highways in eastern Oregon will reopen. Travelers should be prepared for additional I-84 closures and are advised not to rely on this route. If you need to travel east or west through central and eastern Oregon, it is recommended to use U.S. 20 instead. For the most current information, travelers are encouraged to visit Tripcheck.com."

Get our free mobile app

Since this weekend, portions or all of I-84 have been closed due to the fire activity. Crews are battling multiple fires in the region.