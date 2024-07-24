I-84 Corridor East Closed in Oregon Due to &#8220;Unpredictable&#8221; Fires

I-84 Corridor East Closed in Oregon Due to “Unpredictable” Fires

Getty Images

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has issued a til further notice warning about wildfires along the I-84 corridor.

  I-84 portions closed indefinitely

According to the ODOT:

 "The I-84 corridor in Eastern Oregon, from Pendleton to Ontario, is currently closed due to unpredictable fire activity in the area. As of now, there is no estimate for when this or any other fire-impacted highways in eastern Oregon will reopen. Travelers should be prepared for additional I-84 closures and are advised not to rely on this route. If you need to travel east or west through central and eastern Oregon, it is recommended to use U.S. 20 instead. For the most current information, travelers are encouraged to visit Tripcheck.com."

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Since this weekend, portions or all of I-84 have been closed due to the fire activity. Crews are battling multiple fires in the region.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

 

Filed Under: Wildfires

More From 610 KONA