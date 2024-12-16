Hundreds of Drones Descend on Lumen Field for ‘Hawks Game

Unlike much of the rest of the US, this massive drone fly-in at Lumen Field in Seattle Sunday night was planned.

Over 500 drones take part in fan salute

If you were watching the NBC Sunday Night Football telecast of the Seahawks-Green Bay game, you probably didn't see much of this halftime event.

Geekwire reports over 500 drones were part of this massive fly-in, to salute their fan base, the "12's." According to Geekwire:

"More than 500 drones assembled in sky-high formation in Seattle to show off the classic Seahawks logo, the Kingdome, a 12 jersey, Marshawn Lynch’s “Beast Quake” touchdown, the Legion of Boom, Richard Sherman’s famous tip against the 49ers, and more."

While not showing a ton of footage, the NBC announcers referenced the salute to the fans after they returned to play-b- play following halftime. The coordination to get the drones in place was massive and it went off without a hitch.

For many in attendance, it was probably the highlight of their evening as the 'Hawks dropped a 30-13 decision to the Packers.

This is not new to Seattle, the Mariners have had a few theme-nights featuring drones at games at T-Mobile Park.