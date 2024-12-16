Hundreds of Drones Descend on Lumen Field for &#8216;Hawks Game

Hundreds of Drones Descend on Lumen Field for ‘Hawks Game

Drone show at Lumen Field (Getty)

Unlike much of the rest of the US, this massive drone fly-in at Lumen Field in Seattle Sunday night was planned.

  Over 500 drones take part in fan salute

If you were watching the NBC Sunday Night Football telecast of the Seahawks-Green Bay game, you probably didn't see much of this halftime event.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

  Geekwire reports over 500 drones were part of this massive fly-in, to salute their fan base, the "12's."  According to Geekwire:

"More than 500 drones assembled in sky-high formation in Seattle to show off the classic Seahawks logo, the Kingdome, a 12 jersey, Marshawn Lynch’s “Beast Quake” touchdown, the Legion of Boom, Richard Sherman’s famous tip against the 49ers, and more."

While not showing a ton of footage, the NBC announcers referenced the salute to the fans after they returned to play-b- play following halftime. The coordination to get the drones in place was massive and it went off without a hitch.

For many in attendance, it was probably the highlight of their evening as the 'Hawks dropped a 30-13 decision to the Packers.

This is not new to Seattle, the Mariners have had a few theme-nights featuring drones at games at T-Mobile Park.

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history

 

 

 

Categories: Events, Sports

More From 610 KONA