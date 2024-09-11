Human Skull Found in Remote Forest Area Near Mt. Adams

Skamania County is one of the more sparsely populated in WA state, with just under 13,000 people. Now, investigators are seeking more information about a human skull found in the area.

Skull found near popular berry field area

Skamania County Sheriff's Department investigators continue to comb an area about 12-13 miles southwest of Mt. Adams for more information.

Skamania County borders the Columbia River on the WA side, between Klickitat and Clark Counties (where Vancouver is located).

A hunter found a skull near a popular visitation area known as the Sawtooth Berry Fields, it's in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

A SCSO investigator determined the skull was indeed human, and now the area is being searched for any other possible remains. The skull has been sent to a forensics lab to attempt to ID the person, if possible.