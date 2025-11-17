Massive $1.3 Million Bust North of Wenatchee Nets 90 Lbs of Drugs

Bridgeport is about 70 miles northeast of Wenatchee in Douglas County, and now it's the site of a major drug bust.

Four arrested, millions in drugs sezied

The actual raids took place about a week ago, but now the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has announced the results of a major operation.

The DCSO, along with the King County Sheriff's Special Emphasis Team, conducted what was called Operation Eastbound and Down for several months, culminating in the arrests.

Officials said they received information about a supplier in the Bridgeport area, who was receiving about 100 lbs of drugs every, or every other week, for distribution. The taks force said the drugs were then distributed to other 'dealers' in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties.

When the team swept in and made the four arrests, they also netted the following evidence: (according to the Douglas County Sheriff)

• "70.55 pounds of Methamphetamine

• 16 pounds of Fentanyl powder

• 6.83 pounds of Heroin

• 1.67 pounds of Cocaine

• 1 handgun

• 1 vehicle used in drug distribution

• $83,652 in drug proceeds"

All told, that adds up to at least 90 lbs. of deadly drugs. Bridgeport is a small community with just over 2,400 people. The investigations continue.