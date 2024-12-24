Huge Coke Seizure Near WA-Canadian Border in Lynden, WA

US Customs and Border Patrol report this week a huge coke seizure not far from Blaine, one of the US border crossings into Canada.

$1.1 million worth of coke seized

CBP says the coke was located when two agents who were on patrol two large backpacks on the ground near Lynden, WA, about six miles from the border, and east of the border crossing at Blaine.

CBP says agents found 30 bricks in the bags, and the total weight of the coke was 78 pounds. It's estimated street value was $1.1 million.

According to CBP:

“Thanks to the vigilance of Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents these dangerous narcotics were prevented from reaching our communities,” said Chief Patrol Agent Rosario “Pete” Vasquez. “Our agents work tirelessly day in and day out to protect this nation, and this seizure highlights that crucial commitment.”

No information was released by CBP if they have any leads or details as to how the coke got there. The investigation continues, the drugs were turned over, along with other evidence, to the DEA.

The US-Canadian border has become a new area of concern over drug trafficking and illegal border crossings.