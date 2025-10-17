Kennewick’s Hubby’s Pizza Triumphant Return After Thieves Blast Wall With Stolen Car

Hubby's has been a long-standing fixture in the Tri-Cities community, believed to be the longest-running pizza restaurant (50-plus years) in all of SE WA. Now, they've reopened.

Less than 36 hours after a stolen car was driven through a wall, they're open

According to a post on their social media Facebook page, the restaurant resumed regular business hours on Friday, October 17th. With help from area construction and restoration services, they were able to place a large temporary wall to cover the huge hole that was left in an aborted ATM theft try.

Early Thursday, the owners were notified that several suspects, driving what turned out to be a stolen Kia, blasted through the south wall in an attempt to access and steal their ATM machine. Fortunately, they failed, but left the car at the scene. Sources say they couldn't remove the ATM, and if they had, it was much too large to fit in the vehicle. This is an image of the damage done by the suspects.

Hubby's Pizza Facebook release Hubby's Pizza Facebook release loading...

The stolen vehicle was left at the scene.

The repaired wall was cleared by Kennewick building inspectors, and they are back in business. The disturbing crime is very similar to a series of similar vehicle smash-and- dash burglaries that happened in Seattle and King County

Get our free mobile app

Between the fall of 2023 and late 2024, five Seattle-area pot shops and one in Gig Harbor were broken into the same way. Suspects used stolen vehicles to blast through the wall, then cleared out large amounts of pot and paraphernalia, then fled in a nearby getaway car. Fortunately, that 'trend' quickly faded largely due to increased security at a lot of businesses and more emphasis patrols.

The investigation by area law enforcement continues.