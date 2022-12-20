How You Can Voice Your Opinion on 2023 Legislative Agenda

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

2023 is sure to be an interesting and possibly controversial legislative session in Washington state.

Here's how you can voice your opinion on legislation

It's important that your opinion is heard, and here's how you can do it. Some of the more 'interesting' issues facing the legislature when they convene on January 9th, 2023 include"

The firearm industry responsibility and gun violence victims' access to justice act. This bill would likely allow, under certain situations, gun crime victims to sue the weapons manufacturer, the vendor, and possibly even private citizens.

This applies mainly to AR-15 style firearms, but could create a scenario for other single-trigger pull (single shot) weapons to be limited. Any firearm that is not automatic (like a machine gun) is a semi-automatic. OSPI massive spending hikes. Chris Rykdal, superintendent of public instruction, is proposing massive spending hikes in education, from free food to all K-12 students as well as free school supplies. Are you in favor of this spending?

Chris Rykdal, superintendent of public instruction, is proposing massive spending hikes in education, from free food to all K-12 students as well as free school supplies. Are you in favor of this spending? Inslee wants to codify abortion by amending the state constitution. Don't be surprised if a bill is introduced that would put abortion rights into the state constitution. It would require a 2/3rds vote, and a later vote of the people, but be on watch for it.

How can you voice your opinion? Here is a link to the Washington State House Republicans, as well as WA State House Democrats.

Here are links to GOP state senators, as well as Senate Democrats. Feel free to voice your opinion, do it respectfully, and let them know where you stand.