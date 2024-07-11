How Many Temp Records Did We Break in Eastern WA This Week?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

When you look at Eastern WA, as well as Northeastern Oregon, we broke some records this week, and some of them were pretty old!

Most of the region sees record-setting single day temps

We didn't come that close to threatening the all-time hottest temps ever recorded in the Columbia Basin, that's still up around 116 of 117. But the National Weather Service records single-day records for hot and cold, among a myriad of data.

Although it was not the National Weather Service back then, most regions have been keeping track of the weather since just before 1900-1910. The NWS says we broke or tied no fewer than 5 temp records around the region.

Tuesday, we saw a record of 108 recorded in Pasco, the old record for July 9th was 105 set in 1975. Ellensburg set a record of 106, the old record was 105 in 2012. Dallesport WA, which is across the Columbia River from The Dalles, OR, saw a 1952 record of 106 for July 9th get beaten by 3 degrees.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Pasco's old record of 106 from 1975 was beaten by a 108 mark. Ellensburg also saw 101 degrees break their old mark of 99 set in 2007. Yakima's 105 broke their old 1975 record of 103, and Hermiston OR tied a record set back in 1926, when they hit 107. Wow...!

Temps will stay warm, around 99-101 through mid to late next week towards end of July.