How Bad is Wind? Richland Says, We Can Grab Trash Next Week Free

How high are the winds? The City of Richland is offering some help to customers whose garbage would normally be picked up on Tuesday.

High winds prompt Richland to offer 'extra' trash pickup

With sustained winds in the upper 20's and low 30's and gusts hitting 50 at times, the City of Richland is offering for Tuesday customers to safely bag their trash, and include with next week's, for no charge: (from the City)

"Due to the high winds, if you bring your full can back to the safety of your home, you can place extra bagged trash next to the curb next Tuesday and it will be picked up free of charge. For those who are missing a can - or have collected a few in your yard, please call or email the can number or your street address and we will help sort them out. Thank you!"

For more information, Richland customers can call the Solid Waste Division at (509)-942-7700.