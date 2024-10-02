Houston Airport Smugglers Hide 26 lbs. of Coke in Motorized Wheelchair

Not a month goes by without US Customs and Border Patrol finding new ways that smugglers are trying to get drugs into the US. (this image does not necessarily reflect the exact model modified by the smugglers)

Authorities at Houston Airport find drugs in motorized wheelchair

The CBP released information this week about a late September bust at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas.

CPB agents had set aside the wheelchair for additional inspection, as they often do with various items (and vehicles at border crossings) because it had some unusual features.

The electric motorized wheelchair had larger than usual cushions, and inside the back of the pads they found metal frames or boxes, which contained 11 packages of coke stashed away. It was weighed and came out to 12 kilos, or about 26 pounds.

coke (US CBP)

Authorities also noticed the storage compartments on the chair did not appear to be factory-issue, as they had some minor defects.

No word from CBP if the chair was being used for its intended purposes by anyone, the case was referred to the Department of Homeland Security for further investigation.