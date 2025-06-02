Housekeeper Sought in $100K Thefts in Spokane, Stevens Counties

The alert came from the Stevens County Sheriff's Office in Colville, but authorities say she could be anywhere, even sought of Spokane.

A Former housekeeper sought on theft charges

34-year-old Chandra Lowry is the subject of a multi-county search for her alleged thefts of dozens of homes over the last few months.

The SCSO says she worked as a housekeeper, but stole between $50 and $100K worth of jewelry, gold, and cash from her clients in both counties.

Her last known address was in Airway Heights, just southwest of Spokane, but the SCSO says she has not shown up in court. She's been arrested previously related to the thefts but added additional charges by skipping her court dates.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Stevens County Sheriff at (509) 684-5296 or local authorities.

