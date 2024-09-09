Homeowner Chases Gas Thieves, Who Crash Near Ephrata

Two suspects are in the Grant County Jail after an attempted gas theft.

Two suspects chased by homeowner

Around 12:50 PM Sunday afternoon, Grant County Deputies were alerted by a homeowner who lives a few miles north of Ephrata and west of Soap Lake, in a rural area of Grant County, about a gas theft.

The 911 caller said he'd seen a man and woman with a gas can and hose, and they had been siphoning gas from his vehicles on his property. The caller said the man gave a fake name, and then drove away.

The homeowner gave chase, and both vehicles crashed off the road near Sheep Canyon Road Northwest. Then both vehicles made it back onto the road, but the homeowner was able to block in the suspect's car, and they fled on foot.

Deputies were able to locate and arrest the two people who were later seen walking down Sheep Canyon Road. According to the GCSO:

"20-year-old Colt Trumble of Ephrata was lodged in the Grant County Jail for trespassing, third-degree theft, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance. 20-year-old Tianna Trumble, listed as a transient, was lodged in the Grant County Jail for trespassing and third-degree theft."

Their vehicle was seized and impounded as part of the investigation.