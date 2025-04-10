Homeland Security Waiver Will Speed Up CA Border Wall Significantly

Thanks to a waiver issued by the Department of Homeland Security, US Customs and Border Patrol says construction on the California-Mexico border will ramp up significantly.

Waiver granted to speed up production process.

CBP is reporting the immediate construction of another 2.5 miles of border wall will begin immediately, and should be finished soon.

The section of wall is actually divided into 3 critical areas where CPB says a wall will greatly enhance their patrolling and security capabilities. They're all in the SDC, or San Diego Sector.

The three sections include:

Jacumba Wall Project--2 miles

Smuggler's Gulch Wall Project-- 250 feet

4 Wall Project 600 feet and 1,500 feet.

The walls will be built in a manner that will provide a difficult obstacle to cross, and also 'force' would-be crossers or intruders into other areas to cross, where CBP can focus more resources.

Sometimes it doesn't take a complete long wall to provide the ability for CBP to effectively patrol the border and deter and detain crossers, especially drug trafficking.

CBP Officials say DHS is waiving many of the rules, including the National Environmental Policy Act, which have created obstacles for building border walls for many years.

These are the latest in a series of waivers being granted to provide more security along the entire US Southern Border.