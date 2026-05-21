Unless you've been living in a case, you've seen the Home Aglow Cleaning Ads. They're the ones who say they will clean your home for only $19. And while that's true, according to the WA State Attorney General's Office, there's a lot of hidden 'traps.'

Home Aglow Agrees to Consent Decree

A consent decree is a mutually agreed upon settlement by both parties, as opposed to a full-blown lawsuit.

As far back as 2025, the WA State AG's Office was preparing to file against tne national housecleaning giant, but eventually arrived here.

Hundreds of WA State complaints were Filed

According to the AG's Office, customers were duped by fine print, or clauses in their 'contracts' with Home Aglow, often leaving them confused and owing hundreds of dollars. Home Aglow is a firm that matches interested consumers with housecleaning services. However, according to the AG's Office:

"..., unbeknownst to them, when customers signed up for the first cleaning, they were also signing up for a $59 per month membership program that buys the customers nothing except the opportunity to sign up for future cleanings. Customers had to continue paying for this program for six months or pay hundreds of dollars in cancellation fees."

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Also, consumers found it was extremely difficult to cancel the six-month program. One WA woman said she ended up owing and paying over $600 before she finally was able to get out. The AG's Office said the confusing language and fine print buried at the bottom of the agreements misled many consumers.

Home Aglow's Reputation is...Soiled?

The internet is full of, especially on YouTube, of reviews that are critical of the company, many of them claiming widespread fraud. The AG's Office says the company also agree to stop propping up its customer reviews. They claimed a 5-star rating on Trust Pilot, when in fact they had 1.3 star rating.

This has nothing to do with the quality of the care from the cleaning contractors, but solely Home Aglow's business practices.

What Else is in the Agreement?

The consent degree says Home Aglow will adhere to all demands for transparency, putting the fine print out in the open where consumers will be notified of all expectations well before they agree to a program. And, current WA state customers will be allowed to get out of their agreement for free if they choose.

The decree stays in effect for ten years.