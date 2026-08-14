Hiker Survives Terrifying Slide Down Mt. Adams

Some good news for a hiker who survived a scary slide down Mt. Adams, and was rescued by an Army helicopter.

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office reports they received a distress call from a hike, who was on the south face of Mt. Adams, hiking, when he slipped and fell.

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The climber slid down a 200 foot-long patch of ice and snow, avoided serious injury but was stranded, as he lost most of his equipment during the tumble. With help from an Army helicopter, two members of the Yakima County Search and Rescue Team located the man, lowered down with a winch, and were able to pluck him from the scene.

The Man Did Not Sustain Serious Injuries

The YCSO says he was safely transported to the Sheriff's station, where he was reunited with family. The YCSO thanked the Army for their vital assistance in the rescue.

The picture in our story, taken from the video, shows the hiker and rescue team member just about to reach the opening of the chopper.