High-Speed Yakima Crash Kills One, Hurts 3 Early Sunday Morning

Yakima Police say an early Sunday morning crash killed one person, and hurt 3 others.

Four 20-year-old man were in the car

Around 3 AM, Officers responded to an area near the intersection of River Road and 34th Ave.

When they arrived the found an 2016 Infinity Q 50 sedan on its roof, on fire. Yakima Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze and began to remove and help the occupants.

Yakima Police said one of the men was dead at the scene, the driver was treated at an area hospital then transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with critical burns, another passenger was also taken there with serious back injuries. The third passenger was treated at Yakima Multi-Care Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the car was eastbound on River Road east of Fruitvale Boulevard when it failed to negotiate a curve. Then it crashed through the construction zone at 34th. and River Road, landing on its top and catching fire.

Investigators said excessive speed was a factor in the crash. YPD says criminal charges will likely be levied following the completion of the investigation.

