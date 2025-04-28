High-Speed Driver Dies After Hitting Highway 240 Overpass

High-Speed Driver Dies After Hitting Highway 240 Overpass

Around 9:19 AM Sunday morning, Richland Police were called to Columbia Park Trail at the Highway 240 overpass about a crash. The crash happened in the circled area.

  The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Officers said the driver, the one person in the vehicle, was speeding westbound when they hit the concrete foundation of the SR 240 overpass where it goes over Columbia Park Trail.

The impact flipped the vehicle, landing on its roof, and trapping the driver underneath. An AMR ambulance happened to be near the area, and answered the alert and was first at the scene.

EMS workers and Police attempted emergency care, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.  The area was closed til nearly 4 PM. RPD later identified the man as 71-year-old Christopher J. Quandt of Pasco. Reports indicate he was driving erratically in the area prior to the crash.

