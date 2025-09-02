61-Year-Old Driver High On Pot Charged in Fatal Spokane Crash

Spokane County Sheriff's Investigators now say there was probable cause to believe the driver was intoxicated.

Woman hits, kills motorcycle rider

Investigators say around 9:40 PM last Thursday evening, a woman driving a Ford Mustang on East Sprague Ave. hit and killed a motorcycle rider.

The woman was traveling east on Sprague, but then abruptly turned into a parking lot across oncoming traffic. She struck a motorcycle ridden by an adult male, whose name has not yet been released.

The driver, identified as 61-year-old Darla M. Stoffel, suffered minor injuries and was cooperative with Deputies. However, during the investigation, Officers noticed multiple indicators of what they called cannabis use inside the vehicle, leading them to believe she was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Get our free mobile app

Despite lifesaving efforts by Deputies and EMS, the motorcycle rider died at the scene. Stoffel was taken to the Spokane County Jail, and is facing Vehicular Homicide Charges. The investigation continues.