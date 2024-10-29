High Cost of Living Behind Oregon’s Plummeting incoming Migration Rate

At one time, Oregon was one of the most attractive states to move to, 8 years ago it had one of the highest incoming migration rates. But now, not anymore.

A new study shows only CA is worse in western US

A new study shows Oregon has dropped from the 2nd highest incoming migration rate in the US, to 45th overall.

The study utilized US Census Bureau data, and was prepared by the Common Sense Institute of Oregon. According to Willamette Week:

“Oregon’s net migration ranking has fluctuated significantly over the years,” the study found. “In 2016, the state ranked 2nd, showing a high level of attractiveness for both domestic and international migrants. However, this trend has reversed, with Oregon’s rank falling to 24th in 2021, 42nd in 2022, and further to 45th in 2023. This decline reflects increased domestic outmigration, where more people are moving out of Oregon than arriving, as well as relatively low gains from international migration.”

Net migration is the number of births vs. deaths, and the number of incoming vs. outgoing residents. The state had a negative net migration in 2022 and 2023.

Oregon has the fifth-lowest birth rate, coupled with some of the highest living costs in the West.

The study showed during every post-World War II economic surge, the state saw a large influx of migrants from other states, especially younger working-age households. The study says those are the backbone of economic and population growth, but current conditions in Oregon shed doubt on whether that will return.

According to U Haul's annual migration data (one-way rentals) OR was one of the biggest losers in population, plummeting 15 spots to 37th in the US.

According to U Haul, the top five states where people are moving to are Texas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.