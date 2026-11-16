Most cold cases trying to be solved by law enforcement involve some sort of crime, but this one was different.

Washington State Patrol Able to ID Woman in 35-Year-Old Fatal Crash

According to WSP, 34-year-old Mary Ellen “Mollie” McCullough left her WA state home in 1991 to pursue a new life, her passion was horses and her family said she was very strong, hard-working and loved travel.

But when she failed to show up for funerals for her grandmother and mother in 1993 and 1994, her family began to worry.

Sure Enough, There Had Been a Crash

May 14th, 1991, there was a fatal two-semi truck crash on I-5 not far from Mt. St Helens, and one of the rigs exploded in flames killing the driver out of Missouri, and a then unknown female passenger.

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Over the years WSP and other agencies attempted to ID the badly burned remains of the female, but to no avail. Because of the proximity to Mt. St Helens she was named "Helen Doe" and was buried in an unmarked grave in Longview, WA.

However, DNA Tech had Vastly Improved

Through several years of tireless work, WSP and other investigators were able to build a family profile of the missing woman, her body was exhumed for DNA testing. But, that lead to a dead end again.

After finally establishing a more focused family ancestry link, and working with Othram Labs, one of the investigators decided to make a few more calls to persons who might have been DNA related to the victim. WSP says earlier this year the researcher called a person who was known as Reference Tester #11. She didn't expect anything, but when she explained the backround of the missing woman, Ellen McCullogh, and how it was believed she had died in the flaming crash, the man on the phone said that was his sister!

After a 12-Year Search, Now the Family Knows What Happened.

WSP says despite the long and arduous search, it's a relief knowing the family finally has peace because their formerly missing sister/daughter was identified.