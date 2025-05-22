HEADS UP! Traffic Snarl Expected at Col Playfields Richland Fri, Sat

HEADS UP! Traffic Snarl Expected at Col Playfields Richland Fri, Sat

Col playfield detour (City of Richland)

The Washington State Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) State 4A and 1A softball state championships are taking place this weekend at Columbia Playfields in Richland, and with it, some road construction.

  Construction on North-South Stevens Drive will slow traffic.

The City of Richland says traffic will be slowed on Stevens, which is a route many use to get to Mansfield St. which is where the park is located.

So, the city has suggested attendees utilize George Washington Way, then turn left or west on Swift Boulevard, and enter the parking lot from the north. They provided a map for reference.

Additional overflow parking is available at Richland HS, and Fran Rish Stadium.

The bulk of the games begin Friday morning at 9 AM and last through the day into the evening on both Fri and Sat.

