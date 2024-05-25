Head-On Crash Kills One South of Benton City, Vehicle vs. Semi

Benton County Deputies continue to investigate a fatal Saturday morning crash.

Vehicle collided with a semi shortly before 5 AM

BCSO Deputies responded to a fatal crash near the intersection of Clodius and Sellards Road in Benton County early Saturday. The remote location is about ten miles south of Benton City and 15 miles southwest of Kennewick.

The BCSO says the vehicle in question veered over the center line and struck the semi-truck head-on. One person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, another person in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital, their condition is not known.

The semi-truck driver was not hurt, and the BCSO said they were cooperating with investigators. No other details have been released.