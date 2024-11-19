Have You Seen This Dog? Missing on Trial Adoption From Kennewick Shelter Since August

The Benton County Canine Shelter is one of the government agencies that helps care for dogs in our region. Now, they're reissuing a bulletin about a 'stolen' dog.

The dog was taken for a trial adoption over 3 months ago

The BCCS released information on their Facebook page about this dog, named Nikki. September 11th, they had also posted about her. She is a Siberian Husky mix.

She was, at that time, out on a trial adoption. This is where a family takes in a dog for a few days to make sure the animal will work out with a forever home. At that time, BCCS reported this information:

"Nikki is on a trial adoption and missing. The individual that has her, has not made contact with us in over a month and never finalized her adoption. We have tried to call, email, and go to her residence multiple times but have not been able to reach her. Please look out for this girl and let us know if she is spotted. The person that has her is Elisa Guzman and she lives in Pasco. We can not find any FB info about her."

The BCCS still shows her as out on trial adoption. Now, the BCCS has added to the previous news release:

"...We have been to her residence multiple times but no answer, sent various emails, and have made countless calls to her phone. We believe she is avoiding us and all we want, is to get our doggie back. We can not find any FB info on her. We are asking for her to do the right thing and return her to us so the authorities don't have to get involved. If anyone has any further questions on this, please call our office at 509-460-4923."

We will share any updates that are released.