HAPO to ‘Officially’ Open New Prosser Branch April 25th.

The opening actually happened in March, a soft opening, but now HAPO Community Credit Union says their newest branch will formally be welcomed on April 25th.

The new branch on Wine County Road will have ribbon-cutting

HAPO, which was founded in 1953 as Hanford Atomic Product Operations, has expanded from WA to Idaho and Oregon, serving 220,000 customers at 21 locations.

HAPO has a branch in Sunnyside, now they are serving more of the lower valley with the new location at 580 Wine Country Road.

The formal ribbon-cutting will be April 25th at 10:30 AM. Besides its locations in WA, the CU also has a far reach with other states as well, including: (according to HAPO)

"Umatilla, Morrow, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Gilliam, Hood River, Multnomah, Sherman, Wasco, and Washington counties in Oregon, and Boundary, Bonner, Shoshone, Kootenai, Benewah, Lewis, Nez Perce, and Latah counties in Idaho."

The public is invited to attend the event.