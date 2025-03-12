Hanford Subcontractor Ordered to Pay Over $493K in Restitution over Fraud

A company that provided contract labor services to Hanford subcontractors will have to pay restitution.

The company sentenced over COVID relief fraud

US District Court Officials said BNL Technical Services LLC will pay $493,865 for its fraudulent attempt to obtain COVID funding.

In 2020 and 2021, BNL applied for and received that amount from the PPP or Paycheck Protection Program designed to help businesses who lost business due to COVID shutdowns. However, the loan was considered fraudulent because BNL workers were already covered by DOE contract funds and money from the Veterans Administration.

BNL took the money anyway, and then owner, Wilson Pershing Stevenson III and BNL used that money for unauthorized purchases. Stevenson had requested, and received loan forgiveness because he falsely certified the money was used for legitimate purposes. Stevenson has already paid a fine of $1,105,498 for his role in the scheme.

The US Attorney's Office said they are still uncovering and pursuing cases involving COVID relief and COVID business relief fraud.