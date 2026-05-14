Learn Hanford’s History, New Manhattan Project Hikes, Rides, Presentations Coming

History comes alive again this summer, courtesy of the National Park Service.

A Series of Tours, Lectures and Hikes are Planned about the Manhattan Project

The Hanford Nuclear Reservation has a portion that's been set aside as a national historical monument, under direction of the National Park Service. Also Oak Ridge Tennessee, and Los Alamos, New Mexico, which were part of the WWII nuclear effort.

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The first event coming up is May 16th, the Hike Through Time up Candy Mountain. No registration is required, meet at the trailhead at 8:45 AM, the two hour even will highlight events and history that shaped the region.

Then, according to the National Park Service:

"Atomic Explorations, a series of one‑hour history and science talks, will run Monday through Saturday at 2:00 p.m. from May 25 through September 5 at the park visitor center, 2000 Logston Blvd. in Richland. Topics rotate throughout the week. No registration required."

And finally, the Ride With a Ranger, June 13th, a 17-mile bike ride from the Leslie Groves Park Tennis Courts to the REACH Museum, with stops along the way, highlighting various points of interest. It ends with a ranger presentation at the Museum. This event does require pre-registration, you can access that page by clicking here.

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The B Reactor at Hanford is considered a world famous science and tech exhibit. It's also worth taking the tour when its available. The National Park Service provided this footage of the reactor, and peeks inside of the reactor that helped usher in the nuclear age in the U.S.