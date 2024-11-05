‘Hackers’ Disrupt WA State Court System, Issues Could Persist

The Washington State Courts system could be facing multiple days of issues and disruptions after "unauthorized activity" online.

The disruptions began Monday

According to The Register, the statewide IT outage has been attributed to "unauthorized activity," but officials have stopped short of calling it a cyberattack.

The WA State Administrative Office of The Courts, or AOC, reported they noticed the unauthorized activity in their system, and as a precaution, took it down while they investigate.

According to The Register:

"It (the AOC)specifically did not call the incident a cyberattack, despite the statement's phrasing suggesting it might be the case.

Wendy Ferrell, associate director for the AOC, told the Seattle Times that the organization wasn't revealing much about the incident for "security reasons" but said officials "have no reason to believe that was a targeted attack."

The AOC is responsible for the maintenance of the state's courts including case management, overseeing the IT used in the court system, and ensuring it is accessible. It oversees all state courts, from the Supreme Court to Courts of Appeal, District Courts, and more.

The Register reports the courts in San Joaquin County in CA have been battling similar issues since October 30th, those were attributed to a "cybersecurity incident."

WA officials have not said how long they expect the disruptions to last, but they could persist for days.