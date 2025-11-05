ATF, Moses Lake Police, Make Major Drug-Guns Bust, Nab 2 Suspects

Moses Lake Police and the ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) say more information coming, but this is still an open investigation.

Tuesday night bust leads to 2 arrests and more

A Tuesday night traffic stop by MLPD and ATF detained 2 suspects, as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Following the stop, evidence was used to obtain search warrants and several locations were raided, leading to a large confiscation of drugs, cash, and more. According to the MLPD:

"2.5 pounds of fentanyl powder

Approximately 3,000 fentanyl-laced pills

Over 4 ounces of cocaine

LSD and psilocybin mushrooms

Methamphetamine

Four firearms"

They also seized over $100,000 in US currency related to the drug trafficking.

Officers said it's part of an ongoing effort to break up an operation selling and distributing Fentanyl powder in the region. No other information has been released due to ongoing activity.

