Growing Threat in AG–Lack of Repair Techs for Heavy Equipment

It's a problem growing across the US.

Shortage of Ag Techs plaguing farm industry

Unlike some industries, who saw shortages that still persist due to COVID layoffs, the dwindling number of Ag Techs, or farm mechanics, began years ago, but is now getting almost critical.

Ag Techs are specially-trained mechanics who can fix, maintain, and service anything from a tractor to a combine, from a sprayer to a picking machine.

According to FarmProgress.com, there are now, nationwide, at least 73,500 ag tech jobs that need to be filled. Why are the numbers dropping? According to Farm Progress:

"Dealership and industry reps point to many reasons, including a lack of interest from young people to want to learn ag and diesel mechanics, schools not keeping up with industry needs, and a much more competitive job environment where an ag technician can take what they’ve learned and make more money in other industries."

It's not just finding an ag tech, it is also making sure they stay in the industry, according to Farm Progress:

"Once they get someone in, the next challenge is keeping them. Not only does an ag mechanic have to know how to fix a tractor, but they also must provide their own tools. That can cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars right off the bat."

A growing number of companies, dealerships and other repair firms are now offering tool allowances to help beginning techs accumulate their own supplies.

Many ag experts also believe increasing ag tech programs in vocational schools and putting out a more concerted effort to recruit young people to consider this career would help alleviate the shortages.