Growing Threat: Customs-Border Patrol Aircraft “Hit” by Lasers

Authorities have not said if the increase is due to stepping up US border security efforts.

Multiple choppers, aircraft 'struck' by lasers

US Customs and Border Patrol says six times in the last few months, including one time last week, aircraft performing patrol and detection missions have had to take evasive maneuvers at night to avoid or get away from lasers being shined into their cockpits.

These incidents are referred to as "strikes" by authorities.

These are not just the little laser pointers sometimes used in demonstrations, these are often larger, brighter units.

Lasers can be blinding to pilots and aircrew, especially if it's coming straight-on, and it also can refract off windshields and side windows, creating blinding glare.

Two notable incidents include an Air Interdiction Unit patrolling near Jacksonville, Florida, in January, involving an AS-350 chopper. A suspect was located on the ground and arrested after pointing a laser into the cockpit; they're now facing felony charges.

February 9th, another CBP chopper was on patrol about 13 miles west of the McAllen, Texas Airport when it was struck 3 times by a laser being pointed at it from a vehicle on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande River.

Other US border incidents have been reported as well.

CBP Officials say people who are caught and convicted of striking any aircraft with a laser can face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250K fine.