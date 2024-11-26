Ground was broken on Monday, November 25th, for the latest hotel project by the Pasco Airport.

A new Homes2Suites Hotel by Hilton will be put up

Pasco Airport and City officials say the project is the latest example of the growing economy of the area, and reinforces the growth of the Pasco Airport.

According to information released by the Airport:

"Located conveniently near the airport entrance, the Home2 Suites will have 107 rooms and will offer extended-stay accommodations with modern amenities, including fully equipped kitchens, complimentary WiFi, and flexible living spaces. Guests will also be able to enjoy easy access to local attractions, making the hotel a valuable asset for both visitors and the Tri-Cities community."

The hotel will especially cater to business travelers and others who will be utilizing the airport.

The project is being led by A-1 Hospitality Group, and is expected to be up and running by early 2026.