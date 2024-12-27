Greyhound Sheds Yet Another Major Bus Route in PNW

Flixbus, the German-based holdings company that purchased Greyhound just over 2 years ago, has announced another widely-used bus route will be canceled in mid-January of 2025.

No more Portland, OR to Boise buses

According to information released by Flix as well as Community Connection of NE Oregon and Big Country news, the company will stop offering service between Portland and Boise.

This will be significant because this route also services LaGrande and a few other stops in between.

Greyhound has steadily seen its ridership drop over the last 30-40 years, but even up to the pandemic, remained a widely-used travel service for a smaller but core group of low-income Americans. The numbers were not huge, but it did have some steady users.

However, the flagging company was purchased in 2022 by the holdings group, who sold off much of Grehound's private property including depots and infrastructure. Now, in many areas, they are down to conducting curbside service only in larger areas.

Business sources say the new owner only purchased the bus operations, and has not kept much of the related infrastructure. There currently are five Greyhound stations in WA, in Everett, Bellingham, Kelso, Tacoma Dome, and Pasco. The Pasco station is owned by the City of Pasco.

A typical ticket from Pasco to Spokane can be anywhere from $30 to $60 one way depending on the day of the week. While Pasco has an actual bus depot, Spokane does not. As is with many communities, if you go by Greyhound to Spokane, it drops out at the corner of Riverside and Howard in Downtown, but there's no bus depot.

Some leading business and transportation experts say the carrier is likely to close up shop in the near future.