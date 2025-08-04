‘Green’ Energy Cuts Send Layoffs Through Puget Sound Firm

A sign of the times? With the Federal cuts to green energy projects (tax breaks etc) and a scaling back of controversial green energy projects, the sector is beginning to see layoffs.

Seattle-area firm to cut 60 workers

A year after a Seattle-area firm raised $65 million in funding from such entities including Microsoft and Google, now they are laying off 60 workers by this fall.

LevelTen, according to Geekwire, is a company that facilitates the deployment of green energy projects, and last year had 130 workers. But now, due to cutbacks with Federal dollars (incentives) freezing a lot of projects and emphasizing more reliable energy at the Federal level, green sector officials are seeing uncertainty.

The LevelTen layoffs begin August 15th. According to various reports, tax cuts for wind and solar projects, and some other green energy sources, are set to go away entirely in 2028, and it's estimated that projects creating offshore wind as well as solar are expected to drop at least 41 percent.

Get our free mobile app

The Federal government is focusing more on newer forms of reliable tech including hydro, modular nuclear reactors, and methods of making natural gas and fossil fuels even cleaner.

LevelTen officials say demand for green projects is still high, but a lot of uncertainty as well as market issues are making the future appear to be more difficult. But they plan to push on, saying they've weathered similar times before.

The layoffs were also announced by a WA State Employment Security WARN Alert.