Greater Idaho Movement Leaders Reach Out to Trump for Help

The leaders of the Greater Idaho movement, which has been working well over the last five years to put at least 13 Eastern and Southern Oregon counties on the Idaho side of the border have reached out to incoming President Trump for some help.

Movement leaders sent a letter to President's incoming administration

According to the Greater Idaho Movement and KOIN 6 TV in Oregon, the letter asks Trump to help, however he can, to spur along the process.

According to the letter:

“Unlike typical politicians, you have a unique ability as a practical problem-solver to get things done, and your support can bring a peaceful resolution to Oregon’s longstanding east-west divide, Helping achieve this would only cement your legacy as a peacemaker and transformational president.”

It was co-written by Greater Idaho President Mike McCarter, Vice President Sandie Gilson and Executive Director Matt McCaw.

In 2020, the Movement was able to get the idea on ballots in Oregon counties, asking voters if they had a choice would they want to join Idaho. So far, the Greater Idaho Movement has been officially approved in 13 counties, however, Umatilla is not one of them.

In 2023, the Idaho House of Representatives approved a bill to begin talks with Oregon leaders, and have extended an invitation to OR Governor Tina Kotek. However, it is not known if she has formally replied.

According to KOIN:

"Advocates hope the new administration at the federal level will help the movement become a reality. Many pro-Greater-Idaho areas cast their votes for Trump in the November election. This includes about 74% of voters in Crook County, which was the latest county to support the relocation."

Unlike the futile efforts to divide WA state down the Cascades, and create a 51st. state of Liberty, there are many who believe Western Oregon would be more willing to 'let go' of these counties, because they are far more sparsely populated, and the economic impact would not be felt nearly as much. Eastern Oregon's cities are Hermiston, LaGrande, Pendelton, and Ontario, all of whom are much smaller than a number of Eastern WA communities.

Joining Idaho would require approval from the Oregon State Legislature and Congress.