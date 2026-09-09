For 37 years, the Great Prosser Balloon Rally has grown into one of the biggest such events in the Pacific Northwest, even the west coast.

The 2026 Edition Brings Some New Events

The event will take place from Friday September 25th through September 27th, and they are expecting around 30 of these colored giants to participate, maybe more.

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All the liftoff events will take place from the Port of Benton Prosser Airport, sponsored by Prosser Memorial Health. Friday begins with a sunrise launch and then in downtown Prosser, the Harvest Festival which features dozens of booths and vendors and events for all. (Image courtesy of Great Prosser Balloon Rally website).

Night Glow--Great Prosser Balloon Rally website Night Glow--Great Prosser Balloon Rally website

Saturday Also Features Another Sunrise Launch, more of the Harvest Festival and then the exciting Night Glow Launch.

The Night Glow is an exciting event where balloons are lit up with extra decorations and lights to dazzle the night sky.

And on Sunday, one more sunrise launch and more of the Harvest Festival. According to information provided by event organizers. The Saturday Night Glow is one of the most popular features, according to event organizers:

"Festivities begin at 6:00 PM and include a live performance by the talented youth musicians of the Bram Brata Steel Drum Band and a Kids Zone, sponsored by Milne Fruit Products. Night Glow begins shortly after sunset, weather permitting, creating a spectacular display of light, color, and fire."

For complete schedule information and more, click here. They also have information on how to plan a fun trip to Prosser for the event.

NOTE: Organizers emphasize the flights are contingent upon weather, and sometimes balloons are inflated only, hopefully this year's forecast is perfect!